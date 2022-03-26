 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $489,900

Welcome home! This house is a MUST SEE! Beautiful custom built home situated on nearly an acre lot in the beautiful development of Wynswept. This house features a wonderful open floorplan with all bedrooms on the main level and a loft upstairs. Enjoy entertaining outdoors under the covered back porch or off of the extended patio under gorgeous market lighting. Such an incredible opportunity to own just minutes from all of the wonderful amenities that Denver has to offer!

