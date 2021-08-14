 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $489,475

Check out this proposed 2 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home plan in the beautiful Wynswept community in Maiden, NC. This home will feature a 2 car side load garage. Features a master on the main level and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with a media center and loft. This home features Granite countertops and engineered hardwoods, and Stainless Steel appliance package.

