3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $474,825

Beautful 2 bedroom 2 bath home in new Wynswept Community in Maiden, NC Home features a 2 car front load garage, Master suite and 2 additional bedrooms and an Office. Enter thru the large foyer and into the Gourmet Kitchen with Gas cooktop, wall oven and microwave with Granite countertops throughout including Stainless steel appliance package.

