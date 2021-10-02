 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $435,000

Better than new construction. Immaculate Craftsman Style Ranch home. Entered the covered front porch onto beautiful hardwood flooring throughout entire main level. Family features a designer Vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace. Bright and Spacious Kitchen offers Stainless Appliances, Porcelain Sinks, Kitchen Island, and beautiful white cabinets provide tons storage space. Master bedroom on Main level has oversize shower and tub in master bath. Bonus room upstairs Finished storage space in attic and walk in attic closets. Relax on the screened in back porch overlooking a private backyard. Sided loaded 2-car garage and extended Driveway easily accommodates 4-5 cars. Too many upgrades to list, MUST SEE!

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning
Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning

A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. After more than an hour of public comment was heard by members of the Mooresville Planning Board from residents of the Silverhook and Gibbs Road communities, board chair Steve McGlothlin made the official announcement that a request meant to facilitate an “automotive country club facility” at the end of North Gibbs Road was not approved, denied by a 4-2 margin.

