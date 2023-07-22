***NO HOA*** New construction with easy access to shopping, medical and highways. Wooded 1 acre lot that is 440 feet deep. Primary suite on the main floor features bath w/dual sink vanity and walk in shower and closet, open concept split BR plan. LVP flooring for durability, tile in bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms, solid surface counters, white craftsman style cabinetry w/soft close drawers, tile back splash and breakfast bar, large walk in pantry in the kitchen, covered front porch and covered back deck looks out to nature, laundry and additional half bath adjacent to the large two car garage for convenience. Low maintenance vinyl exterior. ***Main photo is the front of the current home and interior and back deck photos are of a similar home with the same finishes for reference only.*** No house on the right side for added privacy. Cleared area behind home may be able to have a pool (buyer to verify), middle wooded area and then a second cleared area behind that.