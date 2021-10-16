Like new home with a great location in a quaint subdivision close to HWY 16, offering easy access to Charlotte and less than 10 mins outside the Denver area. Enjoy the spacious layout with 3 beds, 2 baths, and a bonus room. The main floor offers an open concept living and a laundry room with plenty of cabinets. The master bedroom is on the main with a private bath, and walk-in closet. The kitchen offers SS appliances, tile backsplash, and granite countertops. Upstairs all rooms are spacious with a large full bath. Outside find a covered front and back porch along with a fenced-in and level back yard. Have all the storage space you'll need with the 20x12 storage building. No city taxes, water, or sewer bill!
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $324,900
