Just like new! Ranch home less than 1 year old on almost an acre! Woodland setting is like living in a park and has many trees to ensure privacy. No HOA! 3 Bedrooms and an office with a closet. Wide open floorplan with vaulted ceilings in living room and family room. Stainless steel kitchen sink with upgraded faucet. Kitchen has an island and separate dining room for lots of seating. Vaulted ceiling in master and oversized tub shower combination. Large walk-in closet. Upgraded lighting. Laundry has a large utility room with plenty of room for all your pantry items and located right next to the kitchen. Upgraded cordless 2" woodgrain style blinds. Insulated tilt-in windows for easy cleaning also no carpet! Bandys school district. Convenient to new shopping, restaurants and marinas in Sherrills Ford and Denver. Black Aluminum Fencing in the backyard. Washer, dryer and shed are negotiable. Professional Pictures to come the week of 11/8. Appointments for viewing start 11/9. Schedule today.
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $192,000
