3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $167,575

Well maintained home on 3/4 acre. Cozy split bedroom plan with Garden bath and dual vanities in master bath. NEW Deck in 2020 in rear of house with trees offering lots of privacy. Deck swing remains. Spacious family room with fireplace and sliding glass doors to deck. Eat-in kitchen with amazing storage space. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator remain. NEW roof in 2016. NEW septic riser & clean-out in 2021. NEW siding in 2021. NEW gutters in 2021, Septic pumped in 2021. Large 10' x 20" Storage Building also remains. Minutes from Highway 16 with easy commute to Charlotte and Hickory.