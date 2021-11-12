Welcome to your private escape on top of Anderson Mountain! This custom home was built on 10+ acres of land overlooking Lake Norman and Uptown Charlotte! Enter the Great Room featuring a custom rock fireplace, dramatic coffered ceilings and views overlooking the city. The custom open kitchen has top of the line appliances, custom cabinetry and refrigerator to match. The luxurious master suite is accented with reclaimed barn wood on the ceiling and throughout the master bath. Enter your dream bathroom with free standing, jetted soaking tub and open walk-through shower. The 3 car garage has custom built-in storage cabinets, shower and secondary laundry room! More features; whole house water filtration system, home surge protector, propane gas storage tank, whole house dehumidifier and more! There's also a detached metal building (1000sqft), by General Steel. Features include; HVAC/electrical/plumbing, sink and floor drains throughout. Located on the property are dirt biking/ATV trails!
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man died Saturday morning when a truck he was riding in struck a tree on U.S. 64 East.
It was some 30 years ago when the current Broad Street bridge crossing Interstate 77 was being rebuilt, and now it’s set to be replaced as ano…
- Updated
A Statesville man is facing charges connected with a break-in at a Troutman business where he worked.
- Updated
RALEIGH — North Iredell accepted the runner-up trophy at the conclusion of Saturday’s match.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. …
- Updated
Two men were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
No. 2 seed Statesville kicked off its NCHSAA 3A state playoff journey with a resounding 49-0 win over the No. 31 seed Enka on Friday night.
The Pumpkin Fest was back in downtown Statesville this year, and despite cold temperatures to start the day, the crowd of easily more than a t…
The weather will be cool and overcast but it should be a perfect fall day to enjoy the 18th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest in downtown Statesville.
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.