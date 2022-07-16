Ranch on almost an acre. Wooded and Private! Located just off new Hwy 16 makes a quick commute to Charlotte or Hickory. Very private setting overlooking wooded front and backyard. 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Insulated windows for HVAC efficiency. Open floorplan, kitchen island, separate laundry room. Workshop. Balls Creek Elementary Bandys High School Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove included. Washer and dryer are optional. Well and septic so there are no city water or sewer bills! Trash and recycling included. Dogs considered with a pet fee of $400 per pet. Sorry no cats. All occupants 18 and over must fill out an application, Credit check, Background Check. Pictures are from previous listing. New pictures will be uploaded after the tenant moves out. State Maintained road. Only one showing. Please contact your agent for appointment and time.
3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $1,275
