3 Bedroom Home in Hiddenite - $300,000

Welcome home! You will love the views from the front porch and screened-in back deck of this nearly new home! Built in 2019 with attention to detail throughout. Crown molding in every room and closet on the main level. High-end laminate wood flooring throughout the main level. The large open concept on the main level allows for entertaining and enjoying the views from the windows. Enjoy cozy times in the living room by the gas log fireplace. Oversized island, gas range and large pantry in kitchen. Split-bedroom plan! Primary suite has large bedroom and a spacious bath with walk-in closets in both. Good-sized secondary bedrooms with large closets. Mudroom/laundry room. Attached, oversized 2-car garage. The landscaped yard is beautiful in spring! Brand new hot tub, never been used. Upstairs in this Cape-style home, you will find an unfinished area that spans the length of the home. With some finishes completed, you can add a bonus room, craft room, or whatever extra space you need. For more info contact listing agent Tami Fox, Keller Williams Realty, 828-234-5835 or thetempleteam.com.