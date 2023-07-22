Gentle lived in 2017 Clayton home on over half acre. Backs up to farm on a quiet cul-de-sac. Inside offers a split floor plan and large kitchen with island, tray ceilings, drop lighting and matching appliances. Primary suite has impressive walk in closet and spa like bathroom with tiled and glass enclosed shower. On other side of home you'll find 2 other bedrooms, nook desk, and drop zone off back door equipped with laundry sink. Come live on a quiet road, close to town but in the country. Underground powerline and spectrum internet in this neighborhood.
3 Bedroom Home in Hiddenite - $215,000
