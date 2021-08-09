 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $385,000

The Country is calling you! Sweet farmhouse styled ranch looking for its' next owner who loves the outdoors, hunting, gardening, raising critters and enjoying the "fruits" of the land. If friendly farming neighbors and fresh air are your thing don't miss this one! Almost 20 acres total with 5+/- cleared and remaining wooded. The modern farmhouse vibe begins at the rocking chair covered porch and leads to a super cute interior with open floor plan. This is a 3 bedroom plan, owner opted to have one bedroom without a closet for her home office, simply add a closet or wardrobe for a true 3 bedroom home. Large laundry room with drop zone/mud room is perfectly placed just inside side entry from garage. Hallway desk alcove is nice for home office or study area. Plank style resilient flooring is good looking and easy maintenance. Located just minutes to the town of Harmony and I-77. Easy commute to Elkin, Yadkinville, Statesville, Mocksville and Winston-Salem.

