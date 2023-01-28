3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $375,000

Charming custom new construction home in Archer's Ridge! This craftsman inspired 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features an open and bright one level floor plan! Spacious home with 9 foot ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring and oversized windows! Beautiful kitchen with custom cabinetry, decorative stove hood and a glass front display cabinet, quartz countertops, oversized island with bar seating, tile backsplash and large 5x6 pantry with shelving. Frigidaire stainless steel appliance suite includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Great room is vaulted to all the light in from the windows above! Primary bedroom boast a massive walk-in closet, double vanity, rainfall shower with second shower head and freestanding soaking tub. Large laundry room with built in cabinetry. The exterior of the home features a front porch, 19' rear covered porch, concrete walkway and a large garage. Located on just over a 1/2 acre, 15 minutes from Statesville or Mocksville!