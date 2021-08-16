Once in a lifetime unique farmhouse house that sits on over 8 acres of open fields. This 3 bedrooms 2 bath farmhouse is ready for the person to call home and add their own custom touch of farmhouse flair. Original hardwoods, high ceilings, and four fireplaces throughout compliment the 20th-century farmhouse feel. Looking for a home with in-law quarters, a place for a home business, rental, or Air B&B for extra income? Look no further. This property offers an additional dwelling that has its own, HVAC, septic, and is hooked to public water. It was permitted for a studio/salon. Remodel just needs to be completed. Looking to move your family with you... no worries, this land has room for more with tons of potential.
3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $355,900
