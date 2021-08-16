 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $355,900

3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $355,900

3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $355,900

Once in a lifetime unique farmhouse house that sits on over 8 acres of open fields. This 3 bedrooms 2 bath farmhouse is ready for the person to call home and add their own custom touch of farmhouse flair. Original hardwoods, high ceilings, and four fireplaces throughout compliment the 20th-century farmhouse feel. Looking for a home with in-law quarters, a place for a home business, rental, or Air B&B for extra income? Look no further. This property offers an additional dwelling that has its own, HVAC, septic, and is hooked to public water. It was permitted for a studio/salon. Remodel just needs to be completed. Looking to move your family with you... no worries, this land has room for more with tons of potential.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert