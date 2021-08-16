3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $295,000

Privacy galore with this spacious home that sits at the rear of a 2.2 acre tract, nestled amongst the trees. The home offers a newer metal roof, vinyl siding, and insulated windows all within the last 5 years, along with granite kitchen counter tops, SS appliances, fresh paint throughout, and all new landscaping! The huge den area is perfect for recreation or lounging along with the oversized deck that surrounds it! Tons of storage both inside and out with a large storage closet in the den and finished storage room in the garage as well as the outbuilding and shed outdoors.