Charming Brick Ranch Home in a quiet, private setting! This extremely well-maintained home is something you do not want to miss! Featuring 3 bds and 2 full baths, this spacious open-concept floorplan provides plenty of space for the entertainer's heart. Don't worry about missing out on your tv shows while cooking! The spacious kitchen and breakfast bar overlooks the Living room/Dining area. The Primary bedroom features large oversized closet and en-suite private bath with double vanities. Two additional secondary bedrooms share the second bath located in the hallway. Entering from the large 2car garage, the laundry/mud room has plenty of storage space with utility sink and door to back porch. The large back porch overlooks a private backyard and the covered front porch is perfect for relaxing in your rocking chairs! Let's not forget the pristine yard...not one weed in it! This home is the perfect piece of serenity and just a short drive to Statesville and Harmony. All it needs is you!
3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $275,000
