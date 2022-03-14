Adorable newly remodeled home located on 2.2+ acres of cleared, flat land ready for garden or general outdoor recreation! Custom home w/ original & beautifully maintained hardwood flooring throughout, hand-laid tile floors in kitchen & baths, hand-built custom cabinetry in this upgraded Kitchen! Split BR floorplan that accommodates many lifestyles! Owners Suite features a large custom bath & huge walk-in closet large enough for additional dressers or storage! Outside features large freshly graveled drive & parking area large enough to host several vehicles! Cozy concrete patio overlooking the garden area & back yard where you can enjoy an amazing sunrise, not to mention the large welcoming covered rocking chair front porch that is perfect for watching those beautiful North Carolina sunsets! For additional storage you will find a huge storage building outback! This location is superior in relation to proximity to Grocery Stores, General Stores, Pharmacies, and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $275,000
