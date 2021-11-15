 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $175,000

Adorable home & beautiful setting offering a nice private backyard, paved drive, open carport, along with a nice deck to enjoy the outdoors and the fresh landscaping! This home is priced to sell quick and is located close to the quaint town of Harmony, NC that offers Grocery Shopping, Pharmacies, General Stores, and more. A great home that is very spacious and also has the desirable split floor plan, large kitchen with extra cabinets for storage, fresh paint, and large master bath! Remodeled along with new appliances and heat pump in 2016! New Hot Water Heater 2019! This home has all the upgraded features of a Modular home, tax card reflect Double Wide. Upgraded Double Wide for sure! Tax value is inaccurate and does not reflect market value.

