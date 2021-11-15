Adorable home & beautiful setting offering a nice private backyard, paved drive, open carport, along with a nice deck to enjoy the outdoors and the fresh landscaping! This home is priced to sell quick and is located close to the quaint town of Harmony, NC that offers Grocery Shopping, Pharmacies, General Stores, and more. A great home that is very spacious and also has the desirable split floor plan, large kitchen with extra cabinets for storage, fresh paint, and large master bath! Remodeled along with new appliances and heat pump in 2016! New Hot Water Heater 2019! This home has all the upgraded features of a Modular home, tax card reflect Double Wide. Upgraded Double Wide for sure! Tax value is inaccurate and does not reflect market value.
3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was some 30 years ago when the current Broad Street bridge crossing Interstate 77 was being rebuilt, and now it’s set to be replaced as ano…
- Updated
A Statesville man is facing charges connected with a break-in at a Troutman business where he worked.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 4-9. Lis…
- Updated
It is the age old saying: It is hard to beat the same team twice. However, the No. 2 Statesville Greyhounds put that saying to bed on Friday n…
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.
Iredell County finds itself in a new voting district this year for the state Senate election, but it will find the same Republican candidate o…
- Updated
A Statesville man died Saturday morning when a truck he was riding in struck a tree on U.S. 64 East.
- Updated
Two men were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
The Veterans Day celebration at West Iredell High School has always been a special event, but returning it indoors this year after the pandemi…
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wednesday morning.