 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $150,000

Well-maintained home on 2 acres within a NO HOA neighborhood. Easy access to I-77. Open concept living. Split floor plan. Kitchen with lots of cabinets and Large Island. Entertain on your covered back deck or relax on your covered front deck. Utility storage building. Ample parking for multiple cars even room for an RV. This home is move in ready. You may also build another home on the other acre.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert