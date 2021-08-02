Cute 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home with 16x20 covered screened in deck. .75 acre lot to relax and enjoy the beautiful Carolina sunshine. Home has a split bedroom floorplan which provides a very private primary/owners suite. Nice size kitchen with ample counter top space and cabinets. Good size living room offers chair railing and laminate wood flooring. Home was originally a 4 bedroom home but the seller took down the wall between bedrooms two and three and now bedroom three is super large. Nice open style floorplan. Laundry room is good size and has ceramic tile flooring. Guest bath & owners bathroom has newer commode and faucet, tub/shower combo and tile flooring. Bring offers. Perfect Harmony location. Call Debi Hepfer Lake Norman Realty for more information 704.905.1100
3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $135,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
A fatal fire is under investigation on Loram Drive, near Troutman Tuesday night.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of deaths after a fire Tuesday night in Troutman on Loram Drive.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
The car of a missing man was located in Iredell County.
Two Iredell County coaches have been selected to coach in the 2022 East-West All-Star football game in Greensboro, the N.C. Coaches Associatio…
- Updated
A Mooresville teacher has been charged with soliciting photos of a 15-year-old girl through SnapChat.
- Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools students and staff will have the option of wearing a mask when classes get under way next month.
- Updated
Mitchell Community College students relying on scholarships to afford their education got a major boost with the announcement that longtime St…