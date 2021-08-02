 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $135,000

Cute 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home with 16x20 covered screened in deck. .75 acre lot to relax and enjoy the beautiful Carolina sunshine. Home has a split bedroom floorplan which provides a very private primary/owners suite. Nice size kitchen with ample counter top space and cabinets. Good size living room offers chair railing and laminate wood flooring. Home was originally a 4 bedroom home but the seller took down the wall between bedrooms two and three and now bedroom three is super large. Nice open style floorplan. Laundry room is good size and has ceramic tile flooring. Guest bath & owners bathroom has newer commode and faucet, tub/shower combo and tile flooring. Bring offers. Perfect Harmony location. Call Debi Hepfer Lake Norman Realty for more information 704.905.1100

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert