3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $105,000

Nestled in the heart of North Iredell. Updated with Stainless Steel appliances. This 3BR/2BA home is in excellent condition! Featuring: large kitchen with tons of custom cabinets and countertop area. Nice Stainless Steel Appliances, New Wood Plank Laminate Flooring throughout, Open Floorplan, Faux Wood Blinds, Beautiful 2019 Sunroom overlooking Private Fenced Backyard, Insulated Windows in 2019, Master suite with walk-in closet & updated bath with new toilet. Split bedroom floorplan. Insulated Storage Room off the laundry with Dog Door. Covered front porch for morning coffee. Metal Roof 5-7 years old, Brick Underpinned, (2) Carport--Walking Distance to Harmony Community Center and Tomlinson Moore Family Park with playground, picnic area, walking trail and meeting center! Wonderful community to be involved!! All buyers have to be prequalified. For mortgage options contact 21 Mortgage @ 8009550021