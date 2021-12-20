3 Bedroom Home in Hamptonville - $199,000

Well built brick ranch with partial basement with nearly 3 acres in beautiful Hamptonville! This home has so much to offer and set back off the road for privacy. New roof this year, new flooring 3 years ago and HVAC approx. 10 years old. Half basement could serve as storage or workshop. This home is serviced by a natural spring with a generous yield. Hardwood flooring under laminate in living room and back bedroom. Yadtel and Energy United. A short 10 minute drive to the well known Shiloh General Store. Convenient to Winston Salem, Elkin, Statesville and Hickory.