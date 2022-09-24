 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in East Spencer - $249,900

Ask about how we can get you a perfect interest rate with our preferred lender program! The builder is offering a $10,000 credit to help you buy down your rate and pay closing costs. Come see the Professional Craftsmanship in this New Construction 3 BR 2.5BA 2 story home. This spacious floor plan offers first floor great room, dining and kitchen with luxury vinyl plank floors. The spacious kitchen includes a breakfast nook and laundry room, boasts white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and more. Relax in you large primary suite. Ample storage space provides everything you need in your new home. Schedule your showing today!

