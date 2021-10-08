Amazing custom built waterfront home on Lake Norman with NO HOA and .95 acre lot! So many goodies in this one we had to put the features sheet in the photos for you. 3 bdrms on main, 2 add'l in bsmt could be used as bdrms. Beautiful neutral color palette thruout, large upgraded kitchen w/ stainless appls, gas cooktop w/ hood, tons of cabinets & herringbone tile bkspsh. Gleaming laminate wood floors thruout the main level from cozy family rm to dining room, kitchen & bedrms, large laundry rm w/ storage, primary BR on main w/ oversized closet & updated bath, enormous full length basement, a HUGE deck on main level overlooking the lake + long patio w/ entrances from the basement, propane gas heat, frpl & appliances. Separate cottage w/ half bath would make a great guest home, workshop or office. 3 car garages-2 on main, 3rd in bsmt could hold 3 more cars! New roof 2021! A/C only 3 yrs! A wonderful home for relaxing, lake life & entertaining! Easy commute downtown Charlotte & airport.
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $875,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Zootastic Park in Troutman was cited by the United States Department of Agriculture for several violations in August, but owner Scottie Brown …
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 22-29. …
- Updated
Law enforcement deployed canines, drones, and a helicopter in the search for a man in Troutman on Friday.
After several hours of searching by air and with canine units and drones, the search for a man who fled on foot after a chase was suspended la…
- Updated
A Statesville pastor was arrested for a second time on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
A child's body was secretly buried in Iredell County. High Point police have charged two people with concealing the death.
- Updated
The baby boy was born in September in High Point
It was a time of celebration and thanksgiving as the announcement was made of The Christian Mission’s $5 million capital campaign to raise funds needed to build a new facility in downtown Mooresville.
- Updated
Vince Lombardi once said, “The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose…
- Updated
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Statesville man on a felony drug charge.
- Updated
Good neighbors helped save a Statesville man’s home from sustaining more damage and possibly saved his and his father’s lives Tuesday.