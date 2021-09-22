Dreaming of a mini farm at Lake Norman? Here's your chance! Located in the North Lincoln High School district & just a short way from a public boat ramp, this beautiful home has it all, including a large detached garage with water & electric that has upstairs storage & lots of potential. Horses & farm animals are welcome. No HOA or deed restrictions on subdividing. Master on the main & lots of natural lighting. Kitchen features white cabinets & appliances with Corian counters and eat-at bar. Truly an entertainer's delight in the upstairs bonus room with media area. Lots of additional room in the finished walkout basement. Imagine relaxing on the large "L" shape front porch, back porch & lower level area under the poly wood deck. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants & quick access to Charlotte & the airport with great Lincoln County school options. Public ramp down Burton road.
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville's Thomas Marshburn, other astronauts embrace new wave of ‘star sailors’ as final frontier opens up
Statesville native Tom Marshburn reached outer space step by step. After graduating from Davidson College, he became an engineer, then a docto…
OLIN—As John Jackson Jr. crossed the goal line for the fifth time Friday night everybody in Raider Ravine could feel what was about to happen,…
'It's OK to not be OK': Ginger Finley shares the pain of her son's death by suicide in the hopes of helping others
Ginger Finley simply has one goal by telling her family’s story — to prevent another family from experiencing the pain and loss she has experi…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 9-15. L…
- Updated
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
- Updated
A 19-year-old Statesville man has been charged with concealing the death of an infant.
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville School…
A wreck involving a vehicle fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the 39 mile marker.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 2-9. For more information regarding specific plots of…