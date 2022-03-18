 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $650,000

MUST SEE! This quaint Lake Norman cottage, nestled high up on the hill, is waiting for you! Enjoy endless summer fun as you polish this diamond in the rough. This large fenced in tract provides a commanding lake view from almost anywhere on the property. Enjoy the sunsets from the balcony accessed directly from one of the 3 main level bedrooms or take in the sounds of nature from the covered porch. Open concept kitchen and living space with views of the lake from almost every window. This property just keeps giving with fruit trees and berry bushes! Tons of extra space in the storage buildings, well house, and greenhouse.

