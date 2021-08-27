3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $649,000

Spectacular full brick custom 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home with pool located less than a minute from the Little Creek public boat ramp. No HOA so you can keep all your toys on your property. This gorgeous home has Birch hardwoods on the main floor throughout the living areas. Open floorplan with tons of room for everyone. Beautiful two-story great room. Main floor master with fireplace and updated owners bath, huge walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms on the second level include a second master suite and an extra-large bonus room/ family room with built-ins and wet bar. Perfect for a home theatre or pool table. The oversized deck with sunshade off the great room leads you to your large .74 acre yard with a salt-water pool with water feature, cool decking and second deck. The walk-in crawl space is the perfect area for a workshop. Great location near shopping and restaurants. THE SELLER IS OFFERING A $5000.00 CARPET ALLOWANCE.