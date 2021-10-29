So much to offer and all on one floor with this large ranch near Lake Norman with no hoa! Just .5 air miles and 1.4 road miles to public access of Lake Norman at Little Creek Access area. Living room with stone fireplace. Covered front porch and 2 decks in the back. Lots of bonus rooms with lots of options. Come and see! This one could be your next home.
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $625,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison on a firearms charge.
Alexander County couple charged in 1991 baby death case; body of infant found 30 years ago in Nags Head
- Updated
DNA evidence from a 1991 baby death on the coast of North Carolina has led authorities to an Alexander County couple.
Search warrants from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigation on Loram Drive raise more questions than answers as investigators conti…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 14-20. L…
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
If you’re looking for plants for your home or business that you can’t find in just any store, The Southern Jungle is ready for you to walk thr…
- Updated
Statesville clinched the inaugural Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship outright in Wednesday night’s regular-season finale, dom…
With a heavy chance of train Thursday, several Halloween events have been rescheduled to today.
- Updated
The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed between Old Mountain and Sharon School roads due to emergency road work, according to the N.C.…