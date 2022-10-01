3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $550,000

Breathtaking home in Rock Creek w/ many updates! Great curb appeal & relaxing covered front porch! One story living w/ open floor plan, beautiful moldings, & plantation shutters throughout! Dining room w/ decorative wainscoting & tray ceiling. Stunning kitchen w/ granite countertops, tons of cabinet/countertop space, farmhouse sink, double wall oven, butlers pantry, & sunny breakfast area! Bright great room features built-ins & cozy stone accent fireplace. Elegant owners retreat features tray ceiling & huge walk-in closet! Gorgeous en-suite bathroom includes tiled walk-in shower, dual vanities, & ample cabinetry. Spacious secondary bedrooms, bathrooms, mudroom, & laundry room complete this home. Covered patio & extended paver patio w/ firepit perfect for entertaining, relaxing, & grilling! Large fenced in yard w/ shed! Great Denver location close to schools, shopping, restaurants, & parks! Easy access to Hwy 16.