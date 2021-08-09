This stunning 2-story home sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, on a large, flat lot with incredible year-long panoramic views of LKN! Enter into the foyer, open to the living & dining room, to see this recently refreshed & nicely updated home. Fresh paint, new light fixtures, refinished hardwoods, new kitchen & more! Impressive kitchen features quartz countertops & waterfall island with white subway backsplash. Half bath on main for guests. Large laundry room has ample storage. Master suite on main with large walk-in closet & dual vanities. Upstairs, enjoy the lake views from your office in the loft, & find 2 spacious bedrooms & full bath down the hall. Massive garage is fit for 2-3 cars & allll your lake toys. Grab a cup of coffee & enjoy the view from the covered front porch, or hang with friends on the back deck and enjoy the privacy of the wooded backyard. Also, recently converted to a "smart home" - control everything through Alexa. Don't miss your chance to own this move-in-ready lake house with NO HOA!
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville Police Department confirmed one person died Saturday after a tractor-trailer and car collided on Garner Bagnal Boulevard.
- Updated
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 near the 143 mile marker.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. …
Former Statesville Greyhounds football standout becomes the first HBCU athlete to sign deal with Bojangles
Statesville native Ky’Wuan Dukes seized on an opportunity the NCAA recently afforded to college athletes and made history in the process.
- Updated
A Troutman Middle School teacher, facing one count of soliciting nude photos from a 15-year-old girl, is now accused of two more charges.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 40 East near the 144 mile marker.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
Lynn Jones of Statesville was one of 13 students in the truck driver training program at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute to…
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Effective at 5 p.m. Friday, Iredell Health System is tightening its visitor restrictions at Iredell Memorial Hospital to help protect patients…