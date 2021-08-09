3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $550,000

This stunning 2-story home sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, on a large, flat lot with incredible year-long panoramic views of LKN! Enter into the foyer, open to the living & dining room, to see this recently refreshed & nicely updated home. Fresh paint, new light fixtures, refinished hardwoods, new kitchen & more! Impressive kitchen features quartz countertops & waterfall island with white subway backsplash. Half bath on main for guests. Large laundry room has ample storage. Master suite on main with large walk-in closet & dual vanities. Upstairs, enjoy the lake views from your office in the loft, & find 2 spacious bedrooms & full bath down the hall. Massive garage is fit for 2-3 cars & allll your lake toys. Grab a cup of coffee & enjoy the view from the covered front porch, or hang with friends on the back deck and enjoy the privacy of the wooded backyard. Also, recently converted to a "smart home" - control everything through Alexa. Don't miss your chance to own this move-in-ready lake house with NO HOA!