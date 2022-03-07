3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $495,000

Beautifully updated brick ranch on large corner lot in popular lake access community! Hardwood floors throughout with updated kitchen featuring farmhouse sink, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous primary bedroom suite with tray ceilings, updated bathroom & 2 closets! Great size laundry room with additional storage. Amazing sun room (additional 192 sq ft not included in total sq ft) that would make a great office or play area. Private backyard with extended paver patio, fire pit area, and storage shed. Spacious 2-car garage w/ built in storage and workbench. Tons of additional storage space in pull-down attic above the garage. New gas logs w/ remote for fireplace 2022. New Roof 2021. Awesome community beach area with lake access and private resident boat ramp! Great location in Lincoln county with low taxes and just minutes from Rock Springs Nature Preserve (Playground & walking trails) and Publix shopping center.