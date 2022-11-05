3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $425,000

Just off the shores of Lake Norman, the home is 2 yrs old and still looks brand new. Your location is on the quiet side of the lake, nestled back off the busy roads, between Denver & Sherrills Ford. The best of both worlds! You have access to quick commuter routes and shopping is close by. Low county taxes and no crazy HOAs! You can gaze out over lake norman from your front porch or enjoy the solitude of the woods off your back deck. A fabulous Great Room floor plan keeps the home energized! LVP flooring throughout the homes keeps it looking wonderful with so little effort! Glistening granite counters, soaring ceiling, & gas logs, just picture-perfect in every room. The primary bedroom features a large closet, & a well-appointed bath with an oversized rainfall shower, for more luxury, enjoy a long soak in the tub! The fireplace crackling & soft lighting just round out this perfect retreat! The backyard is fenced, the garage oversized, this home checks all the boxes!