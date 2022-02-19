 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $365,000

This newly built ranch style home offers an open floor plan ready for hosting! Kitchen has all new appliances (dishwasher, electric stove, and microwave) with lots of storage and granite counter tops. The master bedroom has walk in closets and a bathroom that invites you in with the double vanity and glass shower.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert