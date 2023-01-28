Welcome to your new home! Only 7 years old. Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Boasting 9 foot ceilings and an open floor-plan, Granite Kitchen countertops. Plenty of space to entertain guests. Master bathroom has a beautiful walk in shower & dual vanities. Sit with your coffee on your Covered Rocking Chair front porch, or entertain on the back deck. Fenced in yard with 12 foot gate for mower access. Location is everything with this home in the sought after Denver. It has easy access to highway 150 or business 16. Close to grocery shopping, restaurants and other stores making shopping easy. Its an easy drive to highway 16, making commuting to Hickory or Charlotte easy. You don't want to miss out on this beautiful home. Make your appointment today on Showing Time!
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 4-year-old Mount Airy child who died earlier this month was swaddled with a sheet, deprived of food and subjected to exorcism during nearly two years he was with his adoptive parents, a court record alleges.
An employee of a service providing temporary workers to Iredell-Statesville Schools was found to be impaired while on the campus of Shepherd E…
A call concerning a breaking and entering resulted in felony charges against a Statesville man.
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrests of two people and the seizure of 264 grams of methamphetamines, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
An 18-year-old has been charged with bringing a gun to the Statesville High School campus, promoting a security alert at the school.
OLIN—North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe had a performance for the ages Friday night and led his team to an 88-50 Western Foothills Athletic Confer…
As the volunteers of the Piedmont Animal Rescue moved quickly throughout their office, preparing for an important arrival, there was a palpable buzz in the air.
Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, Jan. 23-29, 1998.
It was four decades ago when Pat Shannon retired from the Air Force that he assumed his days in the broadcast business were mostly done. But h…