3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $329,900

Welcome to your new home! Only 7 years old. Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Boasting 9 foot ceilings and an open floor-plan, Granite Kitchen countertops. Plenty of space to entertain guests. Master bathroom has a beautiful walk in shower & dual vanities. Sit with your coffee on your Covered Rocking Chair front porch, or entertain on the back deck. Fenced in yard with 12 foot gate for mower access. Location is everything with this home in the sought after Denver. It has easy access to highway 150 or business 16. Close to grocery shopping, restaurants and other stores making shopping easy. Its an easy drive to highway 16, making commuting to Hickory or Charlotte easy. You don't want to miss out on this beautiful home. Make your appointment today on Showing Time!