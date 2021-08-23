3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $288,000

Walkable to Lake, 1400+ square foot home on 1.81 acres with opportunity to expand. Home features natural light filled living space with recently enclosed sunroom. Kitchen with sitting area. Bathroom and three good and bath. Roof new in 2019, Heat pump and AC new in 2020. Lot is level and features mature trees, potential to expand! Septic has been approved for an additional property/duplex, well site can be used for 2nd well to serve 2nd property. Great location, close to Lake Norman & Denver. Great investment opportunity with ability to add Duplex and location.