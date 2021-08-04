3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $2,100,000

Welcome to Italy without the transAtlantic flight! This owner brought his heritage, design, materials and literally the master tradesman to bring home to Lake Norman. The finest materials, most meticulous skills and most global touch on contemporary make this home unlike any other home on Lake Norman, NC, USA. Enjoy the glass wall that reveals sunsets from the primary bedroom. Glass rails, cinema, sauna, wine cellar and most distinguished design you can pursue in this region is all one showing away from having an impact on all your senses. So many unique features it would be nearly impossible to list them all here, from the grandfathered in two stall boat house, to a newer modern covered dock with large and covered sitting area on the pier, amazing water views year round, deep water at the dock, and plenty of room for your boat and your guests to visit, this home is an entertainer's dream! The boat house has a structural roof if you'd ever desire to convert that to seating areas. Some items in home are not fully completed.