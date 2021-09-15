 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,900,000

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,900,000

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,900,000

7 ROOMS TOTAL USED AS BEDROOMS! Septic permit only counts for 3. Amazing opportunity to own an entertainers dream home w/ some of the best views on Lake Norman! This 5000+ SF home sits at the very end of a peninsula with 375 ft of shoreline, includes a grandfathered-in boat ramp, boat house w/ apartment above, volleyball sand pit, gazebo w/ hot tub, maintenance free PVC dock w/ 2 slips + hoist, & porches galore. Inside, there are multiple rooms for gathering w/ both the great room downstairs & upstairs having their own fireplaces.The master is conveniently on the main floor, w/ a large bathroom, & fireplace.The dining room w/ its vaulted ceiling will fit a very large dining room table.Home has been a very successful vacation rental making $10k+ /week during the peak season & sleeps 25+.Previous owner renovated garage into bonus rooms- currently used as bedrooms- 7 total.The detached apartment has a full kitchen & is used as a game room. DO NOT WALK PROPERTY WITHOUT SHOWING! still VRBO

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Iredell pauses athletics
Local

North Iredell pauses athletics

  • Updated

Athletic activities scheduled for Wednesday and the remainder of the week at North Iredell High School will not go on as planned. Sports have …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert