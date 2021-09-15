3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,900,000

7 ROOMS TOTAL USED AS BEDROOMS! Septic permit only counts for 3. Amazing opportunity to own an entertainers dream home w/ some of the best views on Lake Norman! This 5000+ SF home sits at the very end of a peninsula with 375 ft of shoreline, includes a grandfathered-in boat ramp, boat house w/ apartment above, volleyball sand pit, gazebo w/ hot tub, maintenance free PVC dock w/ 2 slips + hoist, & porches galore. Inside, there are multiple rooms for gathering w/ both the great room downstairs & upstairs having their own fireplaces.The master is conveniently on the main floor, w/ a large bathroom, & fireplace.The dining room w/ its vaulted ceiling will fit a very large dining room table.Home has been a very successful vacation rental making $10k+ /week during the peak season & sleeps 25+.Previous owner renovated garage into bonus rooms- currently used as bedrooms- 7 total.The detached apartment has a full kitchen & is used as a game room. DO NOT WALK PROPERTY WITHOUT SHOWING! still VRBO