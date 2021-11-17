3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,800,000

7 ROOMS TOTAL USED AS BEDROOMS! Septic permit only counts for 3, but seller is in process of getting 5 bedrooms approved. County has given verbal approval. Successful VRBO with bookings over $15k per week next summer! 1 of 3 homes that sleeps 25+ on LKN.Home is an entertainers dream w/ some of the best views on Lake Norman! This 5000+ SF home sits at the very end of a peninsula with 375 ft of shoreline, includes a grandfathered-in boat ramp, boat house w/ apartment above, volleyball sand pit, gazebo w/ hot tub, maintenance free PVC dock w/ 2 slips + hoist, & porches galore. Inside, there are multiple rooms for gathering w/ both the great room downstairs & upstairs having their own fireplaces.The master is conveniently on the main floor, w/ a large bathroom, & fireplace.The dining room w/ its vaulted ceiling will fit a very large dining room table. The detached apartment has a full kitchen & is used as a game room. DO NOT WALK PROPERTY WITHOUT SHOWING! still VRBO