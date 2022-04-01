3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,500,000

Over 218 feet of Shoreline on Beautiful Lake Norman. NO HOA! This home is truly 1 of a kind. New architectural shingle roof, new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, new custom bathrooms, new kitchen including 13 x 5 massive quartz island, , new tankless propane water heater, new paint inside and out and newly landscaped. This lot is a 2 home lot. Sellers are in the process of obtaining building permits for the second home (singlewide trailer was removed). Gorgeous views of Lake Norman and a stunning renovation that you have to see to believe. This is the perfect home or an amazing rental. Dock permit for repair has been applied for and is in the attachments. Second home can be stick built, modular, singlewide or doublewide, only because it is grandfathered. Work must begin before July 1 2022. This listing will be removed on 4-30-2022. Sellers will construct second home and possibly re-list after construction is complete.