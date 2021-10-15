3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,450,000

The Lake property you’ve been searching for is HERE! Custom Built, palatial Waterfront Residence! Featuring a Private pier and Floating Dock. Covered Boat slip with power & water on 220’ of improved Shoreline! Located on a beautiful primary cove with year-round Deep water. Sits at the end of road on a .75 acre expertly landscaped lot providing tons of privacy. Four Bedrooms and 4.5 Baths. 3995 sqft. with a 3 Car Garage. NEW Roof installed in 2021! Offering many upgrades and modern touches with exquisite European appeal. Large Great room with vaulted ceiling features an amazing year-round waterfront view from Great room & Master Bed. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, commercial grade Kitchen Aid appliances, double sinks, and generous cabinets. Large master suite ON MAIN and two bedrooms upstairs all with full baths. Finished basement includes fourth bedroom (septic permitted for 3 bed), wet bar, study, playroom and Living room. and glazed concreate flooring. This is the ONE! Call John for a private showing 704-277-8215
