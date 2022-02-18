Welcome Home to this Waterfront Piece of Heaven at 5064 Wickford Lane on Beautiful Lake Norman with your own Boat Ramp and Lots of Room for Family & Friends to Enjoy The Lake Life! The Expansive Newer Rear Deck and Screened Area is perfect for having your Morning Cup of Coffee and Evenings in the Summer Sipping Sweet Tea & Taking In the Views of the Lake & Having Cookouts. This Property Features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths on the Main Level with the Potential of 2nd Living Quarters in the Finished Lower Level where there is a 2nd Kitchen and Additional Rooms that Could be Used as a Bedroom, Guest Room, Craft Room, Exercise or Game Room. There is even space in the Basement for Storage of your Lake Toys or Use it as a Workshop! This Home has Been Very Well Maintained & Has a Brand New Trane HVAC replaced in January 2022. Your Lake Access Boat Ramp is to the Right of the House!
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,100,000
