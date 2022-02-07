3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $625,000

Davidson living at its best with a short walk to Downtown! A double front porch greets you into the foyer of this conveniently located Craftsman Style home. Inside, the charming interior provides open living spaces for gathering as well as a private study, perfect for at-home work or school. The kitchen overlooks a bright great room and features granite tops, under cabinet lighting, a gas range and kitchen island. Two sets of glass doors lead to the rear covered porch, streaming tons of natural light into the great room, which also includes built-in shelving. Upstairs you'll find 3 nicely sized bedrooms and access to the upper front porch. Newly refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout, with new carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Outside, there's an Electric Vehicle Charger already installed and ready for your EV. Steps to shopping and dining with Davidson schools, this home is a must see!