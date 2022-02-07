Davidson living at its best with a short walk to Downtown! A double front porch greets you into the foyer of this conveniently located Craftsman Style home. Inside, the charming interior provides open living spaces for gathering as well as a private study, perfect for at-home work or school. The kitchen overlooks a bright great room and features granite tops, under cabinet lighting, a gas range and kitchen island. Two sets of glass doors lead to the rear covered porch, streaming tons of natural light into the great room, which also includes built-in shelving. Upstairs you'll find 3 nicely sized bedrooms and access to the upper front porch. Newly refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout, with new carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Outside, there's an Electric Vehicle Charger already installed and ready for your EV. Steps to shopping and dining with Davidson schools, this home is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A traffic stop by a Troutman police officer led to felony charges against a Statesville woman.
- Updated
Police Chief David Addison announced Tuesday morning that he will retire from his position on May 31 after three years in Statesville.
- Updated
A Mooresville man and woman were arrested on felony drug charges after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Monday.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
- Updated
During a traffic stop a woman threw a bag with two ounces of cocaine onto the road, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
- Updated
A traffic stop led to a woman being arrested on felony charges last month, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 23-29.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 23-29. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
Iredell County’s growth has come up from the south out of Charlotte and Mooresville, and with it, the need for infrastructure grows as well. W…
When Russell Hedrick started farming in 2011, he thought it would just be a part-time gig, something he would do during his days off as a full-time firefighter.