3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $610,000

You'll love the nightly sunsets from this GROUND FLOOR, END UNIT! Rare point lot location with amazing year round sunset views. Plantation shutters, upgraded bathrooms, custom kitchen cabinetry, hardwood floors throughout, laundry room, sliding barn doors in owners suite. Upgrades include wood burning fireplace, newer HVAC, all appliances (including new washer & dryer) included. New boat slips being installed. Enjoy all that Davidson Landing has to offer: tennis, pickleball, walking trails, nearby restaurants, conveniently located near I-77.

