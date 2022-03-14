 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $479,900

3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $479,900

3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $479,900

Updated condo close to all that Davidson and Lake Norman has to offer! You enter into your main open concept living space with plenty of room for entertaining. Kitchen has been updated with modern stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom backsplash. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms each with their private ensuite and walk in closets. Primary bedroom's en suite features double vanities and separate garden tub with tile shower. Above the bedrooms you will find your own private rooftop terrace perfect for an evening beverage while watching the beautiful Carolina sunsets. The lower level features a private bedroom and bathroom with separate entrance, also has a two car garage. This unit is across from a green area in the complex and a short walk to the community lake access. All of this in a prime location that is a quick walk to all the shops and restaurants that the town of Davidson has to offer! Quick access to I-77 for a quick trip to Uptown and the surrounding areas.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert