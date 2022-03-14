Updated condo close to all that Davidson and Lake Norman has to offer! You enter into your main open concept living space with plenty of room for entertaining. Kitchen has been updated with modern stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom backsplash. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms each with their private ensuite and walk in closets. Primary bedroom's en suite features double vanities and separate garden tub with tile shower. Above the bedrooms you will find your own private rooftop terrace perfect for an evening beverage while watching the beautiful Carolina sunsets. The lower level features a private bedroom and bathroom with separate entrance, also has a two car garage. This unit is across from a green area in the complex and a short walk to the community lake access. All of this in a prime location that is a quick walk to all the shops and restaurants that the town of Davidson has to offer! Quick access to I-77 for a quick trip to Uptown and the surrounding areas.
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $479,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 49-year-old Statesville woman died and three others, including a child, were injured in a crash on Interstate 77 near Exit 35 Saturday afternoon.
At 15, she set a fire that killed her grandparents in Wilkes County. At 46, she's getting a second chance.
- Updated
While in prison April Barber became a certified paralegal and the author of two books. And she is repentant, said Greensboro attorney Don Vaughan, who pushed for the pardon that set Barber free.
Kelly Wyatt of Statesville tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.
- Updated
A Kings Mountain woman faces multiple felony charges after her arrest on drug counts twice in Iredell County over the past few weeks, Iredell …
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Li…
- Updated
A Statesville man was charged after shots were fired Sunday afternoon into a residence in Mooresville.
The house hunt is ongoing, but Mitch Johnson believes he’s already found a good home in South Iredell High School and the greater Troutman community.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 27-March 5.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March…
- Updated
West Iredell High School revealed this week that it has named former Warriors player Macy Pope its next volleyball coach.