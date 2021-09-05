 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $475,000

$20k price improvement!! Location! Location and spectacular open water lake views in Davidson! Gorgeous views from your condo, shopping and restaurants within minutes and easy access to I-77. Home has new neutral paint and carpet and is priced to allow for other updates. Enjoy beautiful views of Lake Norman from your large private balcony, your master bedroom or your vaulted ceiling great room. Your wood burning fireplace with built-in wet bar make entertaining easy. Lake access, brand new tennis and pickle ball courts and walking trails make this a relaxing lake-living experience! Refrigerator sold as is.

