LAKESIDE-adjacent to Lake Norman. Lake Access. ALL NEW - END UNIT!!! - MODEL HOME. Ready For Occupancy September 18. Spacious 3 Bedrooms each with Private Full Bath. Bright & Open Floor Plan. Loft upstairs for Computer Niche. CAT 5 Inside Wiring. Large Primary Bedroom with Tray Ceiling, Sitting Area and Balcony. OH WHAT A KITCHEN!!! Gourmet w/Oversized Island w/ Pendant Lighting, Baltic Blue Lighted Cabinets. Gas Stove, Double Oven. Coffered Ceiling in Great Room with Gas Log Fireplace. 10ft Ceilings, Entry Foyer. Attached Two Car Garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $3,799
