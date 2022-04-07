 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $3,000

3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $3,000

Gorgeous GROUND FLOOR END UNIT, waterfront, private corner w/30 ft wide outdoor tiled patio. Wood/tile flooring (no carpet), remodeled guest/master baths w/granite counter tops/tiled shower w/frameless door. Kitchen features granite counter tops, 42" cabinets w/rope crown molding. Built in bar w/wine cooler in dining area, gas fireplace w/tile surround, plantation shutters on all windows, newer sliding glass doors from great room to patio. Available March 15, 12 month lease.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert