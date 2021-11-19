Unique opportunity, custom designed home in one of Davidson's prestigious neighborhoods, Magnolia Mews. At the intersection of Magnolia St and Beaty St, this 7,064 sq ft home is located on 1/3 acre private wooded lot with mature landscaping. The private rear yard features winding rustic brick paths and gated access to a landscaped wet detention pond. The private gated and fenced side yard gives access to 2 screen porches, the double garage and entry to 2nd Floor stair. The plan takes full advantage of the lot with a "Cape Cod" transitional brick elevation, large porch and dormers. The main entry with etched glass side & transom lights opens up to a foyer leading to the Study, Living, Dining Room, central open Kitchen and Sunroom. The Living Room features a Heatilator see through fireplace to the Sunroom and, together with the light-filled Breakfast Room, are the focal point of this charming plan. A 3 bedroom wing includes a main suite with Jacuzzi and shared full bath and laundry.
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s not often that one asks to be forcibly removed from a public meeting, but that’s what David Pressly did as he refused to leave Monday’s C…
The Statesville Police Department said there was no indication of foul play in the death of a man whose body was found at a local park Monday.
- Updated
It is the age old saying: It is hard to beat the same team twice. However, the No. 2 Statesville Greyhounds put that saying to bed on Friday n…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 4-9. Lis…
- Updated
An investigation is underway after a home under construction on Alpine Circle caught fire Wednesday morning.
- Updated
A Stony Point man is facing a number of charges after being accused by a student at Mitchell Community College of sexual battery and stalking.
North Iredell High School will hold its Kings vs. Queens volleyball game at 4 p.m. Saturday in honor of legendary former Raiders volleyball co…
- Updated
A Stony Point man is facing sexual assault charges involving a minor, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
At Fort Dobbs Hardware Store in Statesville, siblings and co-owners Abby Patterson and Mark White use their late dad’s saying as their officia…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 31-Nov. 6.