3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,195,000

Unique opportunity, custom designed home in one of Davidson's prestigious neighborhoods, Magnolia Mews. At the intersection of Magnolia St and Beaty St, this 7,064 sq ft home is located on 1/3 acre private wooded lot with mature landscaping. The private rear yard features winding rustic brick paths and gated access to a landscaped wet detention pond. The private gated and fenced side yard gives access to 2 screen porches, the double garage and entry to 2nd Floor stair. The plan takes full advantage of the lot with a "Cape Cod" transitional brick elevation, large porch and dormers. The main entry with etched glass side & transom lights opens up to a foyer leading to the Study, Living, Dining Room, central open Kitchen and Sunroom. The Living Room features a Heatilator see through fireplace to the Sunroom and, together with the light-filled Breakfast Room, are the focal point of this charming plan. A 3 bedroom wing includes a main suite with Jacuzzi and shared full bath and laundry.

