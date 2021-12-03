3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,595,000

Fantastic long range views with over 200feet of waterfront. House is livable but most buyers would want to update the interior. Nice deck on the back that is almost the length of the house. Large windows on the back of the house offer a great view from almost every lake facing room on the back of the house. The kitchen and dining rooms are open to the large great room and create a great entertaining space with vaulted ceilings. Voluntary HOA with $65 annual fee. Part of the lot is on Williams Gas Pipeline and can not be built on. Home is being sold As Is Where Is. Buyer can have inspections done, however Seller will not pay for repairs. City water and sewer tap on are available at the street. Furniture does not convey. City/County water and sewer taps available at the road. Tub is a jetted tubl. HVAC unit is a gas pack. There is a fifty foot setback restriction from the lake for any building.